Boat with 69 Rohingyas from Bangladesh reach Andaman and Nicobar

February 13, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - Port Blair

The boat, which had 19 men, 22 women and 28 children, was on the way to Indonesia but due to bad weather, they came to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said.

PTI

Image used for representative purpose | Photo Credit: Reuters

A motorboat with 69 Rohingyas reached the Nicobar district on Monday morning, officials said.

The boat, named 'Ma-Babar Doa' (blessings of parents), reached the Malacca jetty at Car Nicobar around 10.30 a.m., they said.

The boat, which had 19 men, 22 women and 28 children, was on the way to Indonesia but due to bad weather, they came to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said.

The boat also ran out of fuel, they said.

Those on the boat fled a relief camp in Bangladesh about two weeks ago, they added.

"It is too early to comment on this matter. A team of medical officials is examining their health conditions," a health official said.

The coast guard, police and a disaster management team were at the jetty, officials said.

Security personnel went into the boat and provided food, water and medicine.

The Union Home Ministry and External Affairs Ministry have been informed, officials said.

In January 2020, a boat with 66 Rohingyas from Bangladesh was intercepted near Tarmugli Island, around 34 km from the restricted North Sentinel Island - the home of the uncontacted Sentinelese tribe.

