Boat sinks off Tunisia, 21 migrants dead

Coastguards in Tunisia have retrieved the bodies of 21 sub-Saharan migrants and rescued 50 after their boat sank off the port city of Sfax, authorities said on Monday.

“Twenty-one bodies of migrants were recovered after their boat was shipwrecked on July 4, and 50 were rescued,” National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli said.

He said the migrants, all from sub-Saharan Africa, had been trying to reach Europe.

The spokesman said four boatloads of migrants had sunk since June 26 after setting off from Sfax.