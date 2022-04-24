Boat carrying 60 migrants capsizes off Lebanese coast
The boat capsized shortly after leaving the northern coastal town of Qalamoun near Tripoli, Lebanon's second largest city
A boat carrying 60 migrants capsized Saturday night off the Lebanese coast, the Lebanese Red Cross said. It was not immediately clear if there were any deaths.
The Red Cross said it sent ambulances to the port of the northern city of Tripoli in case there were casualties.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati's office said the boat capsized shortly after leaving the northern coastal town of Qalamoun near Tripoli, Lebanon's second largest city.
Mr Mikati's office said the Lebanese army and authorities were on high alert following the case.
For many years Lebanon was a country that took in refugees, but since the country's economic meltdown began in October 2019, thousands of people have left on boats heading to Europe.
Lebanon, a small Mediterranean nation of 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees, is in the grip of the worst economic crisis in the country's modern history. The economic meltdown has put more than three-quarters of the country's population into poverty.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.