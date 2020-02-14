Bloomberg woos black vote in Democratic race

U.S. billionaire Michael Bloomberg has launched a charm offensive to convince black voters, an important bloc in Democratic politics, that he is the right candidate to take on President Donald Trump in November.
The former New York Mayor rallied supporters in Texas on Thursday, with his sights set on “Super Tuesday” on March 3, when voters in 16 States and territories will cast their ballots in the Democratic primary.
It is Mr. Bloomberg’s sixth visit to the Lone Star state since he entered the race to be the party’s presidential candidate. “This month, we look back and celebrate black history together because black history is American history,” Mr. Bloomberg said at the Buffalo Soldiers museum, named after a Civil War regiment of African-American soldiers, where he kicked off his “Mike for Black America” campaign.
