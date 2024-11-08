Blocked by Canada, 'The Australia Today' says will "continue to advocate for open media"

Prominent diaspora outlet 'The Australia Today' on Friday (November 8, 2024) voiced its concern after Canada blocked its social media handles and pages following the airing of a press conference featuring External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, the Managing Editor of The Australia Today said in a statement that the publication would continue to advocate for an open media.

"We at The Australia Today would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to every news outlet, journalist, and supporter who stood by us during a challenging time. The recent restriction and ban on our interview with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on social media, under orders from the Canadian government, have been difficult for our team and those who value free and open journalism," the statement read.

Statement from The Australia Today:

"Despite these restrictions, your unwavering support has been a beacon of strength for us. Whether it was sharing our coverage on other platforms, voicing concerns about press freedom, or simply offering encouragement, every action made a difference," it said.

"We deeply appreciate the solidarity shown by our community and their commitment to upholding the freedom of information and the right of audiences to access diverse perspectives, it added.

"We remain steadfast in our mission to bring important stories and voices to the public, undeterred by these obstacles. The overwhelming support we have received is a powerful reminder of the importance of a free press, and we will continue to strive for transparency, accuracy, and the right to tell stories that matter," the Managing Editor of The Australia Today said.

"Once again, thank you for supporting us. We will continue to advocate for an open and inclusive media landscape," his statement read.

Yesterday, the Ministry of External Affairs [MEA] lambasted Canada for its "hypocrisy towards freedom of speech," after the Justin Trudeau government "blocked" social media handles and pages of "an important diaspora outlet" 'Australia Today', shortly after it broadcast the press conference with Jaishankar and Penny Wong in Canberra.

During the presser, Mr. Jaishankar slammed Canada for making allegations without any specific evidence, termed "surveillance of Indian diplomats" unacceptable and also highlighted that the "political space has been given in Canada to anti-India elements."

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We understand that the social media handles, pages of this particular outlet, which is an important diaspora outlet, has been blocked and are not available for viewers in Canada."

Further, Mr. Jaiswal also said that these actions highlight the “hypocrisy of Canada towards freedom of speech”.