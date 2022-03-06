Blinken vows U.S. support to wary Moldova as Ukraine war rages

AP March 06, 2022 23:41 IST

Antony Blinken is in Moldova pledging America’s support to the small Western-leaning former Soviet republic that is coping with an influx of refugees from Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday pledged America’s support to the small, Western-leaning former Soviet republic of Moldova that is coping with an influx of refugees from Ukraine and warily watching Russia’s intensifying war with its neighbour. Mr. Blinken met with senior Moldovan officials who are appealing for international assistance in dealing with more than 1,20,000 refugees from Ukraine that it is now hosting while also seeking security reassurances against potential Russian aggression. Mr. Blinken said Moldova could count on U.S. support. “Moldova has chosen the path to democracy, a more inclusive economy, a closer relationship with the countries of Europe, and the U.S. supports Moldova in those efforts grounded in our respect for the neutrality that’s enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.



