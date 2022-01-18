Blinken to visit Ukraine amid invasion fears

Washington

18 January 2022 22:12 IST

Mr. Blinken will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky to “reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty,”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will fly on Tuesday to Ukraine in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion, the State Department said.

Mr. Blinken, who will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, will “reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Mr. Blinken will also head on Thursday to Berlin for four-way talks with Britain, France and Germany on the Ukraine crisis.

Advertising

Advertising