Blinken to visit Turkey, Germany, Greece, to observe earthquake response efforts

In Greece, Mr. Blinken will hold talks with the country's Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and opposition leader

February 16, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaks about the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, during a news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, on Feb. 8, 2023, at the State Department in Washington.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaks about the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, during a news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, on Feb. 8, 2023, at the State Department in Washington. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Germany, Turkey, and Greece from Feb. 16-22 to attend the Munich Security Conference and observe U.S. response efforts to the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Mr. Blinken will visit Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey on Feb. 19 "to see firsthand U.S. efforts to assist the Turkish authorities responding to the devastation caused by the February 6 earthquakes," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

In Greece, Mr. Blinken will hold talks with the country's Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and opposition leader, Mr. Price said. On Feb. 21, Mr. Blinken will launch the fourth round of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue, he added.

