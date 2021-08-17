International

Blinken talks to EAM Jaishankar on Afghan crisis

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in New Delhi. File photo  

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday about the recent developments in Afghanistan.

The Taliban on Sunday, Augut 15, 2021, seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country's central government, cutting off the Afghan capital to the east.

Taliban insurgents began moving towards Kabul following the overnight collapse of the two remaining cities of Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the two top diplomats discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

Soon afterwards, India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tweeted, "Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard."


