Blinken says U.S. will try to bridge Israel-Hamas gaps on deal

Consulting with key mediator Qatar on the Hamas response to U.S. President Joe Biden's plan, Mr. Blinken said Hamas could have given a "clear and simple yes" but voiced guarded hope for moving forward

Published - June 12, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Doha

AFP
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (centre) walks, prior to departing Doha, Qatar, on June 12, 2024.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (centre) walks, prior to departing Doha, Qatar, on June 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed on Wednesday to keep pressing to seal a Gaza ceasefire deal, saying that not all Hamas demands were acceptable but voicing hope that gaps could be closed.

Of the demands of Hamas, Mr. Blinken said "some of the changes are workable, some are not".

"We are determined to try to bridge the gaps. And I believe those gaps are bridgeable," Mr. Blinken said. "That doesn't mean they will be bridged because, ultimately, Hamas has to decide," he said.

"The longer this goes on, the more people will suffer, and it's time for the haggling to stop."

USA / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel

