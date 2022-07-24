Blinken says U.S. strongly condemns Russian missile attack against Odesa

Blinken says U.S. strongly condemns Russian missile attack against OdesaWASHINGTON July 24, 2022 02:46 IST
He said Russia bears responsibility for deepening the world’s food crisis
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States strongly condemns the Russian missile attack on Saturday against Ukraine's port of Odesa and said Russia bears responsibility for deepening the world's food crisis.
The attack "undermines work of the UN, Turkey and Ukraine to get critical food to world markets" Mr. Blinken said in a statement.
