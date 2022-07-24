Blinken says U.S. strongly condemns Russian missile attack against Odesa

He said Russia bears responsibility for deepening the world’s food crisis

A general view shows a fire engine at a scene of a burning building after a shelling, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues in a location given as Odesa, Ukraine in this picture obtained from social media released on July 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

He said Russia bears responsibility for deepening the world’s food crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States strongly condemns the Russian missile attack on Saturday against Ukraine's port of Odesa and said Russia bears responsibility for deepening the world's food crisis.

The attack "undermines work of the UN, Turkey and Ukraine to get critical food to world markets" Mr. Blinken said in a statement.