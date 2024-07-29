ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. has ’serious concerns’ about announced result of Venezuelan election: Blinken

Published - July 29, 2024 11:16 am IST - TOKYO

Mr. Blinken said the U.S. was concerned that the result reflected neither the will nor the votes of the Venezuelan people

AP

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks after the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela July 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has ‘serious concerns’ about the announced result of Venezuela’s hotly contested presidential election that authorities say was won by incumbent Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking in Tokyo on July 29 shortly after the announcement was made, Mr. Blinken said the U.S. was concerned that the result reflected neither the will nor the votes of the Venezuelan people. He called for election officials to publish the full results transparently and immediately and said the U.S. and the international community would respond accordingly.

“We have seen the announcement just a short while ago by the Venezuelan Electoral Commission," he said. "We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people.”

“It’s critical that every vote be counted fairly and transparently that the electoral authorities immediately share information with the opposition and independent observers without delay and that the electoral authorities publish the tabulation of votes. The international community is watching this very closely and will respond accordingly," Mr. Blinken said.

