Blinken meets Macron to repair AUKUS damage

They discuss possible joint projects

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Tuesday to explore potential cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and other areas as the Biden administration moved to repair damage caused to relations by excluding France from a new security initiative with Australia and the U.K., known as AUKUS.

A U.S. State Department official said the two discussed possible joint projects that could be announced by Mr. Macron and President Joe Biden when they meet later this month in Europe at a date and specific venue that has yet to be decided.

The official didn’t elaborate on what those projects might be, but said they would likely involve the Indo-Pacific and Western efforts to blunt China’s growing there and elsewhere, NATO and other transatlantic objectives involving the European Union, and counterterrorism cooperation in Africa’s Sahel region.

The official said Mr. Macron and Mr. Blinken had agreed to use the spat as an opportunity to “deepen and strengthen coordination”.