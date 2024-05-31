ADVERTISEMENT

Blinken dismisses Russia accusations of Trump persecution

Published - May 31, 2024 10:38 pm IST - Prague

Mr. Trump, who has voiced admiration in the past for Russian President Vladimir Putin, is seeking to win back the White House from Mr. Biden in November elections

AFP

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a media conference after a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers at the Czernin Palace, in Prague, Czech Republic, on May 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday hit back at Russia's allegation that the conviction of former President Donald Trump showed that the White House was targeting political rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would say that's a classic case of projection," Mr. Blinken told reporters at a NATO meeting in Prague.

The top U.S. diplomat declined any further comment on the Trump verdict, including on whether his NATO counterparts raised it, saying he does not discuss domestic U.S. politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow that the conviction of Mr. Trump showed that President Joe Biden's administration was "eliminating" its political rivals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Trump, who has voiced admiration in the past for Russian President Vladimir Putin, is seeking to win back the White House from Mr. Biden in November elections. He risks jail time as the first President of the United States to be convicted of a felony.

Mr. Biden has been strongly critical of Mr. Putin both over the invasion of Ukraine and the treatment of prisoners including opposition figurehead Alexei Navalny, who died in a remote penal colony in February.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

USA / Russia

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US