Blinken begins Southeast Asia tour

He extends Washington’s support for Indonesia’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday began a Southeast Asia tour in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, where he will outline Washington’s policy on the Indo-Pacific, a key US-China battleground.

Arriving from Britain after a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting dominated by tensions with Russia, Mr. Blinken will highlight what his administration says is the importance of Southeast Asia in U.S. foreign policy.

In talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Mr. Blinken “expressed support for Indonesia’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific, as the world’s third-largest democracy and a strong proponent of the rules-based international order”, said the US state department.

On Tuesday, Mr. Blinken will deliver an address on the “US approach to the Indo-Pacific”.

After Indonesia, Mr. Blinken heads to Malaysia and Thailand.

In his meetings, he will “focus on strengthening the regional security infrastructure in response to PRC bullying in the South China Sea,” Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said ahead of the trip, using the abbreviation for the People’s Republic of China.