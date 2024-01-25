Blinken again asks Israel to protect civilians after U.N. shelter attack

January 25, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Luanda

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 15 renewed calls for Israel to protect civilians after a deadly strike on a U.N. shelter in Gaza that brought rare U.S. condemnation.

Two tank shells struck the U.N. shelter on Wednesday in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Younis, killing 12 people, according to the United Nations.

Also Read | Plan for one-month Gaza truce makes progress as Israel hits Khan Younis

On a visit to Angola, Mr. Blinken told reporters that the U.N. shelter "is essential and it has to be protected".

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have reaffirmed this with the government of Israel and it is my understanding that they are, as is necessary and appropriate, looking into this incident," Mr. Blinken said, without saying at what level discussions took place.

The Israeli Army is the only force known to have tanks operating in the Gaza Strip. It said it would conduct a "thorough review" and held out the possibility that the strike was a "result of Hamas fire".

Also Read | Islamist leadership | The men who run Hamas

In contrast with Israel's frequent criticism of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, Mr. Blinken credited the agency for its efforts "to help people who are in desperate need".

"The work that the U.N. is performing in Gaza is quite literally life-saving and no one else can do it — and no one else is doing it," he said.

The war erupted after Hamas militants staged an unprecedented attack inside Israel on October 7 that killed around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel's relentless military campaign on Gaza since has left at least 25,700 people dead, about 70% of them women, children and adolescents, according to the Hamas government's Health Ministry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.