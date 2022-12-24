Blaze kills 22 in Russian home for elderly

December 24, 2022 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - Moscow

A fire ripped through an old-age home in Russia’s Siberia region, killing 22 people, investigators said on December 24.

The blaze gutted the second floor of the building but was out by the early hours when rescuers finished combing the rubble in Kemerovo city, state media and emergency services said. The building was not officially registered as a home for the elderly.

Many homes for the elderly operate without authorisation in Russia, officials said, meaning they were considered private property and not subject to inspections. RIA news agency, citing city authorities, said breaches of fire safety regulations could have been the cause for Friday night’s disaster in the city, 3,600KM (2,200 miles) east of Moscow.

Kemerovo saw one of the deadliest fires in Russia of recent times when a blaze swept through the upper floors of the “Winter Cherry” shopping centre in 2018, killing 64 people.