  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blaze kills 22 in Russian home for elderly

The blaze gutted the second floor of the building which was not officially registered as a home for the elderly.

December 24, 2022 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - Moscow

Reuters
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an unregistered home for the elderly in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia, on December 24, 2022.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an unregistered home for the elderly in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia, on December 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A fire ripped through an old-age home in Russia’s Siberia region, killing 22 people, investigators said on December 24.

The blaze gutted the second floor of the building but was out by the early hours when rescuers finished combing the rubble in Kemerovo city, state media and emergency services said. The building was not officially registered as a home for the elderly.

Many homes for the elderly operate without authorisation in Russia, officials said, meaning they were considered private property and not subject to inspections. RIA news agency, citing city authorities, said breaches of fire safety regulations could have been the cause for Friday night’s disaster in the city, 3,600KM (2,200 miles) east of Moscow.

Kemerovo saw one of the deadliest fires in Russia of recent times when a blaze swept through the upper floors of the “Winter Cherry” shopping centre in 2018, killing 64 people.

Related Topics

Russia / fire / accident (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.