International

Blasts in Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif kill 9 - provincial spokesman

Three blasts tore through passenger vehicles in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday, killing at least nine, a provincial commander spokesman said as authorities confirmed another blast in the Afghan capital.

The blasts in northern Balkh province also injured 15 people, Mohammad Asif Wazeri, a spokesman for Balkh province's commander told Reuters.

Another explosion hit a mosque in Kabul on Wednesday evening, a spokesman for the capital's commander said, adding at least two people were injured.

Emergency Hospital in Kabul said in a tweet that they head received five bodies from the blast and more than a dozen wounded patients.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Afghanistan
explosion
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2022 10:04:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/blasts-in-afghan-city-of-mazar-i-sharif-kill-9-provincial-spokesman/article65461353.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY