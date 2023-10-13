ADVERTISEMENT

Blast strikes Shia mosque during Friday prayers in northern Afghanistan

October 13, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Kabul

Taliban footage from the mosque in the city of Pol-e-Khomri showed debris strewn over a red-carpeted floor, scattered personal items and bodies covered with shrouds

AP

A blast struck a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan's north, a police spokesperson said. He confirmed there were casualties but did not give a figure or other details about the incident.

Taliban footage from the mosque in the city of Pol-e-Khomri, the provincial capital of Baghlan, showed debris strewn over a red-carpeted floor, scattered personal items and bodies covered with shrouds.

Baghlan police spokesman Sher Ahmad Borhani said he would share information about the blast later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but blame is likely to fall on the Islamic State group, which targeted Afghanistan's minority Shia in past large-scale attacks.

The regional affiliate of IS, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

IS, which has operated in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country's Taliban rulers. Following their takeover, the Taliban launched a sweeping crackdown against the militant group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Afghanistan

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US