1 killed, 10 injured in blast in Karachi

Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility for the attack

A Pakistani paramilitary soldier was killed and 10 others were injured in an explosion claimed by the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army here on Monday.

The terror attack in Karachi's congested Orangi town was carried out through a bomb planted on a parked motorcycle which was detonated when a Rangers vehicle passed through the area.

The outlawed separatist militant group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), claimed responsibility for the attack in which one soldier of the paramilitary Rangers was killed and 10 others, including two Rangers personnel, were injured.

Television channels showed the wreckage of the motorcycle and a damaged car at the explosion site.

Senior police official Suha Aziz told the media that the attack was meant to target the Rangers vehicle and cause maximum damage.

“Rangers’ personnel were passing through the area in a vehicle when the bomb — fitted in a parked motorcycle — went off,” she said, adding that bomb squad was called to the area.

Investigators were trying to obtain CCTV footage from the site of the blast as the police's Counter-Terrorism Department launched an investigation.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail termed the blast as a "matter of great concern".

In a tweet, he said that an immediate inquiry into the attack was "essential".

The BLA in the last couple of years has claimed responsibility for two major terror attacks which were thwarted by security forces.

In November, 2018, three suicide bombers attacked the Chinese consulate in Karachi’s Clifton area but were killed by security forces before they could enter the building. Two security guards lost their lives.

In June, 2020, the BLA claimed to be behind another terror attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange which was also foiled by policemen and security guards on duty as a result of which all four attackers were killed.

Last December also, a bomb was thrown at a moving Rangers vehicle in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area in which two security personnel were wounded.