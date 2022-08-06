World

Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul, many feared injured

Reuters KABUL August 06, 2022 18:09 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 18:09 IST

A bomb blast hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul on August 6, 2022 and many people were feared injured, witnesses said.

The blast hit a busy shopping street in the western part of the city where members of the Shia Muslim community regularly meet.

Video footage posted online showed ambulances rushing to the scene which is also near bus stations.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which came ahead of Ashura, a commemoration of the martyrdom of Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, which is marked mainly by Shia Muslims.

On Friday, at least eight people were killed and 18 injured in a blast in Kabul carried out by the Islamic State militant group.

