At least four killed, over 30 injured in blast at Pakistan religious school

According to police, more than 30 including two teachers have been injured in the explosion

least four students were killed and dozens more wounded Tuesday when a bomb exploded during a class at their religious school in Pakistan, officials said.

“The blast took place in a seminary during a Koran class. Someone took a bag inside the seminary. At least four seminary students have been killed and 34 wounded,” Waqar Azim, a senior police official, told AFP.

Mohammad Ali Gandapur, another senior police official, confirmed the blast and details.

He said two teachers were among the wounded.