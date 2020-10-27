International

At least four killed, over 30 injured in blast at Pakistan religious school

A rescue worker examines remains at the site of a blast at a religious school in Peshawar on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

least four students were killed and dozens more wounded Tuesday when a bomb exploded during a class at their religious school in Pakistan, officials said.

“The blast took place in a seminary during a Koran class. Someone took a bag inside the seminary. At least four seminary students have been killed and 34 wounded,” Waqar Azim, a senior police official, told AFP.

Mohammad Ali Gandapur, another senior police official, confirmed the blast and details.

He said two teachers were among the wounded.

