3 killed, 25 injured in blast at Lahore market

Shops here sold Indian commodities

A powerful blast on Thursday ripped through a crowded market where Indian commodities are sold in Pakistan’s cultural capital here, killing at least three persons and wounding 25 others, police said.

Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif confirmed the death of three persons in the blast that shattered windows of nearby shops and buildings, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to police, the blast took place near the Paan Mandi in the famous Anarkali market, where Indian commodities are sold.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha said that the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle which was parked outside a bank in the area.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the blast and urged authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured. He also sought a report from the Punjab government.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the Inspector General of Police to submit a report on the incident. He also directed officials to provide the injured with the best possible medical facilities.

“This incident is aimed at sabotaging the atmosphere of law and order. Those responsible for the blast will not be able to escape the clutches of the law,” he said.