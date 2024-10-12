ADVERTISEMENT

Four dead after fuel station blast in Russia's Chechnya - ministry

Updated - October 12, 2024 11:18 pm IST - Moscow

Authorities said a fuel tank had exploded at the station, resulting in a fire, with five more people injured

Reuters

A firefighter extinguishes fire at a fuel station in the Chechen capital Grozny, Russia, in this picture taken from a handout video published October 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two children were among four people who were killed on Saturday (October 12, 2024) after a blast at a fuel station in the Chechen capital Grozny, the Russian region's emergencies ministry said.

Authorities said a fuel tank had exploded at the station, resulting in a fire, with five more people injured.

Ramzan Kadyrov's, the leader of Chechnya, said in a statement on Telegram that he had taken the situation under his personal control. He said that those responsible for the blast would be brought to justice, but did not give further details.

Explosions at fuel stations in the neighbouring region of Dagestan in September 2024 and August 2023 killed 13 people and 35 people, respectively.

CONNECT WITH US