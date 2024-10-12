Four dead after fuel station blast in Russia's Chechnya - ministry

Two children were among four people who were killed on Saturday (October 12, 2024) after a blast at a fuel station in the Chechen capital Grozny, the Russian region's emergencies ministry said.

Authorities said a fuel tank had exploded at the station, resulting in a fire, with five more people injured.

Ramzan Kadyrov's, the leader of Chechnya, said in a statement on Telegram that he had taken the situation under his personal control. He said that those responsible for the blast would be brought to justice, but did not give further details.

Explosions at fuel stations in the neighbouring region of Dagestan in September 2024 and August 2023 killed 13 people and 35 people, respectively.

