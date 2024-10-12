GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four dead after fuel station blast in Russia's Chechnya - ministry

Authorities said a fuel tank had exploded at the station, resulting in a fire, with five more people injured

Updated - October 12, 2024 11:18 pm IST - Moscow

Reuters
A firefighter extinguishes fire at a fuel station in the Chechen capital Grozny, Russia, in this picture taken from a handout video published October 12, 2024

A firefighter extinguishes fire at a fuel station in the Chechen capital Grozny, Russia, in this picture taken from a handout video published October 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two children were among four people who were killed on Saturday (October 12, 2024) after a blast at a fuel station in the Chechen capital Grozny, the Russian region's emergencies ministry said.

Authorities said a fuel tank had exploded at the station, resulting in a fire, with five more people injured.

Ramzan Kadyrov's, the leader of Chechnya, said in a statement on Telegram that he had taken the situation under his personal control. He said that those responsible for the blast would be brought to justice, but did not give further details.

Explosions at fuel stations in the neighbouring region of Dagestan in September 2024 and August 2023 killed 13 people and 35 people, respectively.

Published - October 12, 2024 11:17 pm IST

Related Topics

World / Russia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.