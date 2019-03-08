Bill Shine resigns White House communications post

White House Communications Director Bill Shine has resigned as Donald Trump’s top White House communications aide and will move to work on the U.S. President’s 2020 re-election campaign, the White House said on Friday.

Mr. Shine, a former Fox News executive, resigned on Thursday and will serve as a senior campaign adviser ahead of the 2020 presidential election, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

A source close to Mr. Trump said the President had lost confidence in Mr. Shine and was relying heavily on Ms. Sanders to run the communications operation. Mr. Shine is the latest in a string of Communications Directors who have had short tenures in the Trump White House, where the President in many ways serves as his own communications chief. Mr. Trump said in a statement released by the White House that Mr. Shine had done an “outstanding” job.

“We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 presidential campaign, where he will be totally involved,” Mr. Trump said. Mr. Shine said he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

The former Fox News executive was named to the top White House communications job in July, 14 months after he left the network amid charges that he failed take effective steps to deal with sexual misconduct at the channel.