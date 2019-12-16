International

Bilawal slams changing of CPEC route says people of Balochistan will be deprived of benefits

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), gestures during an interview with Reuters at his family residence in Naudero, some 21 kilometres (13 miles) from Larkana, October 22, 2014 file photo.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), gestures during an interview with Reuters at his family residence in Naudero, some 21 kilometres (13 miles) from Larkana, October 22, 2014 file photo.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

“These selected puppets [incumbent government] cannot provide you with those benefits,” The Express Tribune quoted the PPP Chair as saying.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that the people of Balochistan province had been deprived from reaping the benefits of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by changing the route of the project.

“We (PPP) brought revolutionary projects like CPEC that was meant for you, the people of Balochistan, (particularly) the residents of Gwadar... It was supposed to create job opportunities for you and strengthen your economy,” Mr. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday while addressing supporters in the provincial capital of Quetta.

“Unfortunately, unlike the vision of [former] President Zardari who wanted that the project should benefit the most impoverished areas... that the route should start from FATA to Balochistan, the route has been changed. Now it’s starting from Lahore and Sindh.

He added that said his party was the only one that ensured that a project benefitted the residents of the area where it was launched.

