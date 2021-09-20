Big wins for Kate Winslet, Olivia Colman at Emmys

Besides Olivia, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies also wons awards for their roles in The Crown

Olivia Colman and JoshO'Connor won the top television Emmy Awards for drama actors on Sunday, on a banner night for British talent, dominated by TheCrown and comedy Ted Lasso.

Colman and O'Connor, who played Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, in the lavish saga of the British royal family were named best drama actor and actress.

An exuberant Kate Winslet was named best actress for her turn as a troubled detective in the limited series Mare of Easttown, while Ewan McGregor won for playing fashion designer Halston.

After a season that focused on the unhappy marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, The Crown also brought wins for supporting actors Gillian Anderson (as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher) and Tobias Menzies (the late Prince Philip), as well as for writing and directing.

“We’re all thrilled. I am very proud. I’m very grateful. We’re going to party,” said Peter Morgan, creator of TheCrown, at a gathering in London for the cast and crew.

Jason Sudeikis, the star and co-creator of Ted Lasso, was named best comedy actor and the show brought statuettes for Britons Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein for their supporting roles in the heart-warming tale of a struggling English football team. “This show is about family. This show's about mentors andteachers and this show's about teammates. And I wouldn't be herewithout those three things in my life,” Sudeikis said on accepting the award.

COVID-19 concerns

But it was not all plain sailing.

Ted Lasso lost the comedy writing and directing awards to Hacks, about a fading stand-up woman comedian played by Jean Smart, who got a standing ovation when she was named best comedy actress.

Concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus forced Sunday's ceremony to move to an outdoor tent in downtown Los Angeles, with a reduced guest list and mandatory vaccinations and testing.