Big fire spreading in Athens suburb, homes being evacuated

A firefighting helicopter drops water over a forest fire at an area of Marathon town, northeast of Athens, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Firefighters fight against a fire at the city of Marathon, as a heatwave that has gripped most of Greece, combined with persistent high winds, has helped ignite dozens of fires.

A firefighting helicopter drops water over a forest fire at an area of Marathon town, northeast of Athens, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Firefighters fight against a fire at the city of Marathon, as a heatwave that has gripped most of Greece, combined with persistent high winds, has helped ignite dozens of fires.   | Photo Credit: AP

At least 130 firefighters with 42 vehicles are fighting the fire, authorities say.

A big fire has broken out in the Athens suburb of Peania east of the city, and authorities say they have ordered the evacuation of nearby houses.

The fire has spread quickly and has climbed near the top of 1,026-metre (3,366 ft) Mount Hymettus, which separates the suburb from the main city. Flames shooting up the mountain could be seen from Athens early Monday morning.

Apparently, the fire started inside a house or a garden, according to the country’s fire service.

