Bifurcate process of impeachment, nominees confirmation: Joe Biden

President-elect Joe Biden.   | Photo Credit: AP

President-elect Joe Biden has urged the U.S. Congressional leadership on January 11 to bifurcate the process to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump and confirmation of his nominees.

Mr. Biden told reporters at a news conference on January 11 that his priority was to get first and foremost a stimulus bill passed and secondly to begin to rebuild the economy. He plans to make a detailed announcement in this regard on Thursday.

“I had a discussion today with some folks in the House [and] in the Senate,” Mr. Biden said. “Can we go a half day on dealing with the impeachment and half a day getting my people nominated and confirmed in the Senate, as well as moving on the package?” “So that is my hope and expectation,” he said.

The President-elect added that he had not received an answer from the lawmakers yet.

Responding to a question, Mr. Biden said he was not afraid of holding inauguration outside.

“We have been getting briefed, but I think it’s critically important that there be a real serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatened peoples’ lives, defaced public property, caused great damage that they be held accountable,” Mr. Biden said. “And I think that is a view that is held by the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans in the Congress.”

