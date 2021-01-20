International

Biden’s inauguration: what it means for India | The Hindu In Focus podcast

This episode recorded on January 20, 2021 comes on a pivotal day for America. Later today, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, following an extraordinary few days that have marked a very turbulent end to the Donald Trump presidency, following Trump's second impeachment, as well as the unprecedented mob attack on US Capitol. In the course of this podcast we will discuss what the  Biden presidency may mean for India, US relations, the US role in the world as well as America's relations with China.

Host: Ananth Krishnan

Guest: Suhasini Haidar, National and Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu

