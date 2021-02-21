Biden’s A-G pick vows to prosecute Capitol attackers

U.S. President Joe Biden’s Attorney General nominee pledged on Saturday to depoliticise the Justice Department and to vigorously prosecute former President Donald Trump’s supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol.
In testimony prepared for his confirmation hearing on Monday and Tuesday, Federal Appeals Court Judge Merrick Garland indicated he wants to remove the taint of political interference left on the department by Mr. Trump.
He also promised to create clear guidelines for FBI investigations, amid allegations that the agency strayed deeply into politics in investigating Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 and then Trump in 2017-2018.
In an apparent reference to the Black Lives Matter movement, Judge Garland also said that enforcing equal justice for people of colour remains an incomplete and “urgent” task, 150 years after the Justice Department was founded following the Civil War.
“The Civil Rights Act of 1957 created the Department’s Civil Rights Division, with the mission ‘to uphold the civil and constitutional rights of all Americans, particularly some of the most vulnerable members of our society,’” the Judge said. “That mission remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice.”
Judge Garland also said the country faces a serious threat of extremism, as exemplified by the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which shut down the legislature as lawmakers met to certify Mr. Biden’s poll win.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath