Biden intends to overhaul Trump’s China blacklist

Washington

03 June 2021 22:03 IST

U.S. is likely to add new firms to the list

U.S. President Joe Biden intends to this week overhaul a list of Chinese firms that U.S. investors are allowed to own shares in, as the President re-evaluates the world powers’ post-Trump relationship while maintaining pressure on Beijing.

Donald Trump prohibited Americans from buying stakes in 31 Chinese companies that were deemed to be supplying or supporting China’s military and security apparatus.

The list included major telecoms, construction and technology firms such as China Mobile, China Telecom, video surveillance firm Hikvision, and China Railway Construction Corp.

Advertising

Advertising

China slams move

The measures by the White House aimed at quelling the Asian giant’s rise and which has left ties between the two severely strained.

Beijing repeated its outrage at the Trump-era blacklist on Thursday and vowed to protect Chinese companies’ rights, claiming the blacklist was “politically-motivated” and “ignores the facts and actual situation” of the firms involved.

The ban “severely undermines normal market rules and order” and “damages... the interests of global investors including US investors,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Mr. Biden’s new order will see the Treasury Department create a list of firms that would be hit with financial penalties for their links with China’s defence and surveillance technology sectors, Bloomberg News reported. The President is expected to sign the order this week, it added.

The review came after two Chinese companies successfully challenged the order in court, and Mr. Biden said it was needed to be sure it was legally watertight and sustainable. He is expected to keep the list largely intact, while the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control will add new firms after consulting the departments of Defence and State.