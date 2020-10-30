Biden vows to combat ‘extremist violence’ after ‘horrific’ France attack

“A Biden-Harris administration will work with our allies and partners to prevent extremist violence in all forms,” he said.

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to crack down on “extremist violence” if elected, decrying the “horrific” knife attack at a French church that left three dead.

“Jill and I are keeping the French people in our prayers following the horrific terror attack in Nice -- which targeted innocents in a house of worship,” he said on Twitter.

