Biden vows to combat ‘extremist violence’ after ‘horrific’ France attack

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.   | Photo Credit: AP

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to crack down on “extremist violence” if elected, decrying the “horrific” knife attack at a French church that left three dead.

“Jill and I are keeping the French people in our prayers following the horrific terror attack in Nice -- which targeted innocents in a house of worship,” he said on Twitter.

“A Biden-Harris administration will work with our allies and partners to prevent extremist violence in all forms.”

