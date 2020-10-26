Biden, Trump on final campaign blitz

WASHINGTON

26 October 2020

The last leg of battle comes amid surging virus cases and White House staring at a second outbreak

President Donald Trump plans to intensify an already breakneck travel schedule in the final full week of the presidential campaign, overlooking a surge of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and a fresh outbreak in his own White House.

Mr. Trump is expected to hit nearly a dozen states in his last-ditch effort to recover ground from Democrat Joe Biden, including Sunday’s trip to Maine and Tuesday’s to Nebraska. Both States award electoral votes by congressional district and could be crucial in a tight election. Mr. Trump will hold 11 rallies in the final 48 hours alone.

Mr. Biden is staying close to his Wilmington, Delaware, home on Monday. But he plans to pick up his travel schedule later in the week, aiming to hit the six battleground States the campaign sees as key to his chances, some with socially distanced in-person events and others with virtual events. On Tuesday, the former vice president is traveling to Georgia, a state that hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in more than a quarter-century but where polls show a tight race.

The final week of the campaign is colliding with deepening concerns about a public health crisis in the U.S. Mr. Trump is eager for voters to focus on almost anything else, worried that he will lose if the election becomes a referendum on his handling of the pandemic. Mr. Biden is working to ensure the race is just that, hitting Mr. Trump on the virus and presenting himself as a safer, more stable alternative.

Pence’s aides infected

The stakes were clear this weekend as the White House became the locus for a second outbreak of the virus in a month. Several close aides to Vice-President Mike Pence tested positive for the virus, including his chief of staff, Marc Short. Mr. Pence, though, was insistent on maintaining his aggressive political calendar, even though he was deemed a “close contact” of his adviser, claiming the privileges of being an “essential employee.”

The latest outbreak has served as a potent metaphor for the divergent approaches the Trump and Biden campaigns have taken to the virus. On Sunday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that “we’re not going to control the pandemic” and the focus should be on containment and treatment. Mr. Trump aims to pack thousands of people, most without face coverings, across some of the upper Midwestern states bearing the brunt of the surge. “We want normal life to resume,” Mr. Trump said on Sunday. “We just want normal life.”

Mr. Meadows, pressed to explain why the pandemic cannot be reined in, said, “Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu.” He told CNN’s “State of the Union” that the government was focused on getting effective therapeutics and vaccines to market.

Mr. Biden, in a statement, said Meadows’ comments continued with the Trump administration waving “the white flag of defeat” in the face of the virus.

Mr. Meadows, for his part, attempted to do some cleanup on Monday, telling reporters that while the administration is “not going to control” the virus it “will try to contain it as best we can.”

“The only person waving a white flag along with his white mask is Joe Biden,” Mr. Meadows said.

Mr. Biden’s team argues the coronavirus is likely to blot out any other issues that might come up in the final days of the campaign — including Mr. Biden’s recent debate-stage comment in which he affirmed he’d transition away from oil, later walked back as a transition away from federal subsidies. That strategy appeared to pay off as the outbreak in Mr. Pence’s staff refocused the national conversation once again on the pandemic.

Mr. Trump and his team, meanwhile, have struggled to settle on a closing message, with the undisciplined candidate increasingly trusting his gut over his advisers. He’s grasped for dirt on his Democratic rival and used apocalyptic terms to describe a Mr. Biden presidency, but Mr. Biden has thus far proven more resilient to such attacks than Mr. Trump’s 2016 rival.

“You can certainly expect that (Biden) will focus on COVID as it continues to, unfortunately, rise all across the country,” Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in an interview. “It is disrupting people’s lives and people are looking for a leader to put in place plans to get it under control.”

With more than a third of the expected ballots in the election already cast, it may become increasingly challenging for Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden to reshape the contours of the race.