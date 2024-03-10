Biden, Trump issue dire warnings for the U.S. if other wins another term

March 10, 2024 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - ATLANTA

The 2024 presidential election campaign is picking up where the 2020 contest left off

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump warned of dire consequences for the country if the other wins another term in the White House as the pair held duelling rallies in Georgia on March 9 fresh off strong wins in Super Tuesday contests that positioned them for an all-but-certain rematch this November. The state was a pivotal 2020 battleground — so close four years ago that Mr. Trump finds himself indicted here for his push to “find 11,780 votes” and overturn Mr. Biden’s victory — and both parties are preparing for another closely contested race in the state this year. Mr. Biden opened his speech at a rally in Atlanta noting that Mr. Trump was across the state with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the firebrand lawmaker who has gone from the fringes of her party to the fore. “It can tell you a lot about a person who he keeps company with," Mr. Biden said to applause. Mr. Biden noted that Mr. Trump had hosted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán — who has rolled back democracy in his country — at his Florida club the day before. “When he says he wants to be a dictator, I believe him,” Mr. Biden said of Mr. Trump. “Our freedoms are literally on the ballot this November.” ADVERTISEMENT ALSO READ Biden vs Trump | What do Super Tuesday results mean for U.S. and India?

Mr. Biden hosted the rally at Pullman Yards, a 27-acre arts and entertainment venue in Atlanta that was formerly an industrial site to receive the endorsement of Collective PAC, Latino Victory Fund and AAPI Victory Fund, a trio of political groups representing, respectively, Black, Latino, and Asian Americans and Pacific Island voters. The groups were announcing a $30 million commitment to mobilise voters on Mr. Biden’s behalf.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, hammered Mr. Biden on the border and blamed him for the death of 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley last month. An immigrant from Venezuela who entered the U.S. illegally has been arrested and charged with her murder. He hosted Riley's family at his rally in Rome, Greene's hometown.

“What Joe Biden has done on our border is a crime against humanity and the people of this nation for which he will never be forgiven,” Mr. Trump said, promising the largest deportation in history. “What a tremendous shame,” he said.

Ahead of his rally, Mr. Biden expressed regret for using the term “illegal” to during his State of the Union address to describe Riley's suspected killer, drawing more criticism from Mr. Trump's team.

Mr. Trump, who took the stage at the same moment Mr. Biden was still speaking at another part of the state, skewered the president for the apology and said, “Are we going crazy?”

"I say he was an illegal alien. He was an illegal immigrant. He was an illegal migrant. And he shouldn’t have been in our country and he never would have been under the Trump policy,” he said to loud cheers.

Mr. Trump also highlighted the very things Mr. Biden knocked him for, saying that he “had dinner last night with a great gentleman from Hungary, Viktor Orbán" and praised Greene for yelling at Mr. Biden during his State of the Union about Riley, calling her “very brave.”

Mr. Trump's rally opened with a message asking attendees to rise to support the hundreds of people serving jail time for their roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, when thousands of pro-Trump supporters tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election by halting the counting of Electoral College votes.

The intensity of the rhetoric presaged a grueling eight months of campaigning ahead in the state.

“We’re a true battleground state now,” said U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, an Atlanta Democrat who doubles as state party chairwoman.

Mr. Trump, while repeating his lies about the 2020 election on Saturday, declared, “With your vote, we are going to win the state of Georgia in an epic landslide."

Once a Republican stronghold, Georgia is now so competitive that neither party can agree on how to describe today's divide. A “52-48 state,” said Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, whose party controls state government. “We’re not blue, we’re not red,” Ms. Williams countered, but “periwinkle,” a claim she supports with Mr. Biden’s 2020 win and the two Democratic senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Georgia sent to Washington.