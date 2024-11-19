 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Biden, Trudeau miss traditional photo with world leaders at G20

President Joe Biden inadvertently was a missing man in the traditional photo of world leaders at the final Group of 20 summit of his presidency

Published - November 19, 2024 12:43 pm IST - RIO DE JANEIRO

AP
UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer (C front) poses with leaders during a group photo at the end of the first session of the G20 Leaders’ Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024.

UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer (C front) poses with leaders during a group photo at the end of the first session of the G20 Leaders’ Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

President Joe Biden inadvertently was a missing man in the traditional photo of world leaders at the final Group of 20 summit of his presidency on Monday (November 18, 2024), a photo-shoot fail that U.S. officials attributed to timing.

Instead, Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strolled up after photographers had already taken the official picture, as other world leaders milled about chatting after having smiled and raised linked hands for the photo.

Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine

The timing left Chinese President Xi Jinping front and center among the rows of leaders posed against blue skies and blue water in Rio de Janeiro.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stood, less visible, in a back row.

Brazil's first lady insults Elon Musk at G20 social event

A senior Biden administration official, who was not authorized to comment publicly, said Mr. Biden and other leaders missed the photo because of “logistical issues.” Mr. Biden had intended to be part of the photo, but it occurred earlier than scheduled.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Trudeau arrived together at the designated spot for the photo, standing and looking about for a time. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also did not join in the group photo, a set piece of such summits.

Published - November 19, 2024 12:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Brazil / G20

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.