Biden to take swift action to roll back harmful ‘midnight regulations’, says transition team

The Biden administration will take swift action when it assumes office on Jan. 20 to rollback harmful Trump administration policies that will not have taken effect by inauguration day, a spokeswoman for President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team said on Wednesday.
“The Biden-Harris White House will issue a memo to take effect afternoon Eastern Time on January 20 that will halt, or delay midnight regulations,” Jen Psaki told a news conference.
Psaki gave as an example an expected Department of Labour ruling that would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections.
“If it takes effect, that rule will make it easier to misclassify employees as independent contractors, costing workers more than $3.7 billion dollars annually,” she said.
“The memo would potentially freeze this rule and not allow it to be implemented.”
Psaki also told the briefing that more cabinet-level nominations could be expected from the Biden camp in the next week and she repeated complaints of lack of cooperation with the transition team from the outgoing Trump administration.
She said lack of cooperation could delay production of a federal budget.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath