Biden to speak with new U.K. Prime Minister in ‘upcoming days’: White House

It is protocol for a U.S. President to wait until a new British leader had met with the country's constitutional monarch

AFP Washington:
October 25, 2022 02:27 IST

U.S. President Joe Biden. File. | Photo Credit: AFP

President Joe Biden plans to speak soon to incoming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the White House said Monday.

“President Biden looks forward to speaking with... Sunak in the upcoming days and to our continued close cooperation with the United Kingdom,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She noted it was protocol for a U.S. President to wait until a new British leader had met with the country's constitutional monarch. Mr. Sunak is due to meet King Charles III on Tuesday.

