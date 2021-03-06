Biden to sign women’s economic equity executive orders on March 8

President Joe Biden will sign two executive orders on Monday related to women’s economic equity, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
Psaki, speaking on Friday during the daily press briefing, did not elaborate on the executive order but promised to provide details over the weekend.
Biden has made women’s issues a priority, handing top White House jobs and staff positions to women and starting a Gender Policy Council, based in the White House and charged with ensuring that all agencies and departments consider women’s issues when developing policy.
As a candidate, Biden pledged to narrow the wage gap between men and women, invest in women-owned businesses and fight against work-place discrimination.
His vice president, Kamala Harris, is the first woman to occupy the position.
