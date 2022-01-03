Biden tells Ukraine that U.S. will 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades -White House

WASHINGTON

03 January 2022 04:24 IST

The call came days after Mr. Biden held a second conversation in a month with Russian President Vladimir Putin

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the United States and its allies will "respond decisively" if Russia further invades Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

"President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement following the call.

