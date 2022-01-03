International

Biden tells Ukraine that U.S. will 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. File   | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the United States and its allies will "respond decisively" if Russia further invades Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

The call came days after Mr. Biden held a second conversation in a month with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid tensions on Russia's border with Ukraine, where Russia has massed some 100,000 troops.

"President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement following the call.


