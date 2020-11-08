Biden steers pandemic politics to victory

His cautious campaigning aided in flipping virus-hit Arizona, Wisconsin, say officials from both parties

Joe Biden was fresh off winning the Michigan primary and effectively capturing the Democratic presidential nomination, a prize he had sought for the better part of three decades. Instead of plotting a strategy to build momentum, he was contemplating an abrupt halt.

As the coronavirus began to explode across the U.S. that March, Mr. Biden asked a question that would ultimately guide the campaign’s thinking for months: “What should I be modelling?”

The health experts recommended the 77-year-old Biden step away from campaigning as soon as possible, both for his safety and that of staff and supporters. Mr. Biden agreed. He decided that he and every staff member would work from home starting that weekend. All field offices would be closed.

It was a decision without precedent in modern American politics. Barack Obama and John McCain returned to Washington in the final weeks of the 2008 campaign to respond to that year’s financial collapse, but only briefly. In an era when voters are accustomed to seeing their presidential candidates constantly, the idea of a complete withdrawal was unthinkable.

That was especially true for Mr. Biden, whose tactile approach to politics is legendary.

“It was a hard call,” said Jake Sullivan, a senior Biden adviser. “If there’s no pandemic, he gets a chance to get out and do what he does, which is retail campaigning, meeting people where they are, having the opportunity to sit with folks and speak to crowds and walk down the street. That’s what he would have preferred, obviously.”

For Mr. Biden, who has been elected the 46th President of the United States, perhaps no decision was more consequential to his victory, making it possible to flip States such as Arizona and Wisconsin, where coronavirus infections and hospitalisations spiked the week of the election. Still, the cautious approach prompted ridicule from President Donald Trump, who constantly teased Biden for “hiding in his basement” and returned to large in-person events much sooner than his rival, and with far fewer precautions.

Some Democrats also worried. Several State party chairs and down-ballot candidates privately urged the campaign to resume in-person events and canvassing. Texas Democratic Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa warned that Latino turnout could suffer. The lack of personal outreach has been blamed for contributing to Mr. Biden’s poor showing with Latinos in Florida, a battleground that Mr. Trump won.

Difficult choices

But Mr. Biden refused to change course, defining himself early on as a responsible foil to Mr. Trump, someone who could make difficult choices and serve as something of a role model to a country facing a historic set of crises.

It was a theme Mr. Biden would return to repeatedly in the months ahead as millions of people lost their jobs, the largest protest movement since the civil rights era bloomed in response to police killings of Black people, and Mr. Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost.