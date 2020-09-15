Biden slams Trump as ‘climate arsonist’

Wilmington

15 September 2020 22:49 IST

He attacked the President for failing to ‘take responsibility’ for wildfire crisis

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday slammed rival Donald Trump as a “climate arsonist” whose refusal to take global warming seriously would exacerbate the crisis if the Republican incumbent is re-elected in November.

“If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if we have more of America ablaze?” Mr. Biden said, savaging Mr. Trump for failing to “take responsibility” for the ongoing wildfire crisis in western U.S. States.

“We need a President who respects science, who understands that the damage from climate change is already here,” Mr. Biden added, presenting the opportunity to battle global warming as a necessary choice for Americans.

“We can commit to doing this together, because we know that climate change is the existential challenge that is going to determine our future as a country,” Mr. Biden said, on the grounds of the Delaware Museum of Natural History.

“Or we can do it Donald Trump’s way: ignore the facts, deny reality, which amounts to a full surrender and a failure to lead.”

The former Vice-President delivered his scathing remarks as wildfires ravage parts of California, Oregon and Washington, so far leaving at least 35 people dead and burning nearly five million acres (two million hectares).

Mr. Trump meanwhile arrived in California for a briefing and a short tour of some of the scarred landscape.