Biden slams attacks on Asian Americans during pandemic

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday condemned what he called “vicious hate crimes” committed against Asian Americans since the start of the pandemic, calling such acts “un-American” and demanding they stop.
“Too often, we’ve turned against one another,” Mr. Biden said in his first primetime address, detailing the progress made in the fight against COVID-19.
He decried “vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated” over the pandemic, which originated in China.
“At this very moment, so many of them, fellow Americans — they’re on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives and still, still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America... It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop.,” he said.
Racial motivation is hard to establish in many cases, but reported anti-Asian hate crimes more than doubled from 49 to 122 last year across 16 major U.S. cities — even as overall hate crime fell, according to a California State University study.
