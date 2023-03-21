HamberMenu
Biden signs bill on COVID-19 origins declassification

The legislation directs the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify intelligence related to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology

March 21, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - WASHINGTON

AP
In this file photo taken on February 3, 2021, security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan as members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus make a visit to the institute in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. President Joe Biden on March 20, 2023, signed into law a bill requiring the release of intelligence materials on potential links between the outbreak of the Covid pandemic and a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

In this file photo taken on February 3, 2021, security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan as members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus make a visit to the institute in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. President Joe Biden on March 20, 2023, signed into law a bill requiring the release of intelligence materials on potential links between the outbreak of the Covid pandemic and a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan. | Photo Credit: AFP

President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill Monday that directs the federal government to declassify as much intelligence as possible about the origins of COVID-19 more than three years after the start of the pandemic.

The legislation, which passed both the House and Senate without dissent, directs the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify intelligence related to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. It cites “potential links” between the research that was done there and the outbreak of COVID-19, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The law allows for redactions to protect sensitive sources and methods.

U.S. intelligence agencies are divided over whether a lab leak or a spillover from animals is the likely source of the deadly virus. Experts say the true origin of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 1.1 million in the U.S. and millions more around the globe, may not be known for many years — if ever.

Mr. Biden, in a statement, said he was pleased to sign the legislation.

“My Administration will continue to review all classified information relating to COVID–19’s origins, including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” he said. “In implementing this legislation, my Administration will declassify and share as much of that information as possible, consistent with my constitutional authority to protect against the disclosure of information that would harm national security.”

