International

Biden seeks minimum wage hike

When President Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal earlier this month, few were surprised by the plan’s hefty price tag or sweeping scope.

More striking was Mr. Biden’s inclusion of a measure to more than double the federal minimum wage to $15.

The move, backed by leading Democrats, including left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders, establishes the fight for higher wages as a top priority for the new administration, potentially leading to one of Washington’s boldest adjustments in U.S. social and labour policy in decades.

The fate of the initiative — which so far lacks support from Republicans — will help determine whether Mr. Biden delivers on a core pocketbook issue as U.S. income inequality widens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Sanders called the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour a “starvation wage” as he unveiled the proposal for an increase in Congress.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2021 10:29:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/biden-seeks-minimum-wage-hike/article33711370.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY