Biden says U.S.-China relations not weakened by balloon incident

February 07, 2023 04:48 am | Updated 04:48 am IST - WASHINGTON

President Joe Biden said on February 6 that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States' downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Mr. Biden said it was always his view that the balloon needed to be shot down "as soon as it was appropriate."

Asked if the balloon incident weakens U.S.-China relations, Mr. Biden said: "No. We made it clear to China what we're going to do. They understand our position. We're not going to back off."

Mr. Biden continued: "We did the right thing and it's not a question of weakening or strengthening - it's reality."

